Duke of Edinburgh opens archery club’s new pavilion in Home Park

The Duke of Edinburgh made a special visit to Home Park as he opened a Windsor archery club’s new pavilion.

Windsor Forest Bowmen unveiled its new headquarters on Monday following a £123,000 redevelopment.

The club, which is based in St Stephen’s Field, previously had to make do with a basic wooden clubhouse which had no toilets and only installed electricity three years ago.

But following years of fundraising and donations from organisations including Sport England, the Royal Borough and the Southern Counties Archery Society, its dreams of providing improved facilities for all ages and abilities have been realised.

Addressing club members, councillors and Prince Philip, chairman Chris Johnston said: “I believe in a world where people of all abilities, age, gender or race are able to fulfil their ambitions and to be given the tools, guidance and courage to do so.

“I also believe that investment in sport is able to produce this vision.

“With our new facility and our new uniform I find it fascinating and encouraging to see what the future holds for us.”

Prince Philip, who has been patron of Windsor Forest Bowmen since 1951, was greeted by the club’s mascot Purdy the Flat-Coated Retriever and club member Phillipa Johnston upon his arrival.

He then had a tour of the new facilities, which includes a ramp for disabled archers, and unveiled a plaque to officially open the Duke of Edinburgh Archery Centre.

Following speeches, the Duke went outside to watch the club’s members hone their skills on the archery range.

The visit was rounded off with an awards presentation.

Member Ian Golding, 33, from Windsor, added: “Previously we’ve hosted tournaments where people have had to walk half way across Home Park to go to the toilet as the old clubhouse didn’t have any.

“This will make a real difference.”

