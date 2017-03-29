Anti-fracking activist group stages protest at energy company's Windsor offices

A group of anti-frackers staged a protest at an energy company’s offices in Windsor this morning.

Reclaim the Power say they ‘threw a party’ for the company’s chief executive Iain Conn with activists presenting a giant mock-up cheque congratulating him on a £1.4 million ‘fracker’s bonus’.

It emerged last week that Conn had been handed a £1.4 million ‘recruitment award’ as compensation for rewards he forfeited when he swapped his job at BP for Centrica in January 2015.

The group targeted Centrica, who own British Gas, due to its 25 per cent stake in Cuadrilla Resources Ltd, a company who have been given consent by the government to drill and frack four horizontal wells in Lancashire.

Fracking involves drilling holes into the earth before blasting rock with water to release the gas inside.

A Reclaim the Power spokesman said: “Fracking may be devastating local communities and have no public backing, but kudos to Iain for sticking with it through tough times.

“Going forward, we hope Centrica continues to profit from Lancashire’s sacrifices, and that you can use your millions to shield yourself from climate catastrophe.”

A spokesman from the Maidenhead Road-based company said the protestors were based in the reception for about an hour and demonstrated peacefully.

The police were not called.

The spokesman added: “Everyone has a right to express their views and we respect their right to demonstrate peacefully.

“They stayed in reception for about an hour before leaving and we were able to continue going about our business.”

Today’s stunt was organised as part of a fortnight of action called ‘Break the Chain’ which has seen environmental activist groups target companies with links to the fracking industry.