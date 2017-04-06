Olympic hero Nick Skelton to retire from show jumping at Royal Windsor Horse Show

Show jumper Nick Skelton has announced he will retire from the sport at this year’s Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Skelton, who became Britain’s second-oldest Olympic gold medallist at Rio 2016, is calling time on a career that has spanned more than four decades.

The 58-year-old’s show jumping partner Big Star, with whom he has won two Olympic gold medals, will also be retiring.

Skelton said: “I have always stated that when Big Star was finished I would be as well.

“This sport has given me more than I could ever have hoped for the past 43 years and it is such a difficult decision to make, but I’m not getting any younger and it is nice for the two of us to end on the highest note possible.”

The duo sealed Britain’s first individual show jumping medal since 1973 at last summer’s Olympics when they emerged victorious from a six-way jump-off.

They also won a team gold at the London 2012 games.

Their last appearance is expected to take place in the Castle Arena on Sunday, May 14.