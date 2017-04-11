Get Windsor Express news alerts on WhatsApp

The Windsor Express is making it even easier for you to stay up-to-date with the latest breaking news and major news story from across East Berkshire and South Bucks.

By signing up to our new WhatsApp service we will send you alerts and links to big stories as soon as they are published on our website.

All you need is the WhatsApp app installed on your phone to subscribe to the service and you can choose to unsubscribe whenever you want.

We will not give your details to third parties and the service will only be used for news alerts featuring our biggest stories.

Follow these simple steps to sign up:

1.) Make sure WhatsApp is installed on your phone

2.) Add 07824138854 to your contacts list under the name 'WINDSOR EXPRESS ALERTS'

3.) Send a WhatsApp message with WINDSOR followed by your first name and surname to the number.

4.) That's it — you are ready to receive alerts.

5.) If you wish to unsubscribe, just send us a message with UNSUBSCRIBE in the body and we will remove you from our alert list.