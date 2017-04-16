Duchess of Cambridge among the guests at Windsor Castle's Easter Sunday service

A St George’s Chapel chorister has spoken of his pride after his daughter handed a bouquet of flowers to the Queen at today’s Easter service at Windsor Castle.

Josephine Thompson, five, who goes to Trinity St Stephen First School in Vansittart Road, and six-year-old Eowyn Bannan got the opportunity to meet the Head of State as she left the chapel.

Josephine’s father Andrew Thompson, who lives within the castle grounds and is a Lay Clerk of St George’s Chapel, said: “I’m immensely proud of her.

“She was pretty nervous beforehand but she did very well.”

The Queen, who wore a turquoise coat and hat, was joined by members of the Royal Family including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of Edinburgh for the hour-long service.

The Right Reverend David Conner, Dean of Windsor, led the service, which was also attended by Prince Andrew and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Crowds applauded the Queen as she left the chapel in a car alongside her husband Prince Philip.

Chorister Andrew added: “We live for occasions like today when we get to sing for the Queen.

“It’s very competitive to get into the choir and it can be a bit like X-Factor.”