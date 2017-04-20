Blue green algae no longer a threat to dogs in Windsor Great Park

Windsor Great Park has announced that blue green algae is no longer present in three of its waters.

The algae is dangerous to dogs and last month dog walkers were told not to let their animals off the lead close to Virginia Water Lake, Wick Pond and Obelisk Pond.

However, following tests by The Environment Agency, all three have been found to be clear of blue green algae and dogs can be let of the lead in these areas as usual, providing they are under control and well behaved.

The park reminded visitors that dogs must be kept on a lead in The Valley Garden and in Deer Park at all times.