Windsor MP Adam Afriyie confirms he WILL stand for re-election

Windsor MP Adam Afriyie has confirmed he will be defending his seat at the General Election on June 8.

Mr Afriyie has held the seat for the Conservatives since 2005.

He finally confirmed his intention to stand this evening following repeated requests from the Express this week.

In a statement he said: “It has been a privilege to serve the people across the Windsor constituency for the last 12 years and I will continue to work hard for constituents if elected again.

"I will also be working to secure a majority Government for Theresa May because she is the only leader that can offer the country the strength and leadership we need in the coming years."

His office said: “Adam very much looks forward to running as Conservative candidate on June 8 and will be depositing his nomination papers in the near future."