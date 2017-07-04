Windsor Castle to host immersive performances of A Christmas Carol

Windsor Castle will host performances of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol in December as guests take a journey through the castle during immersive show.

The performances, staged by theatre company Watch Your Head, will see guests accompany Ebenezer Scrooge from the castle gates to the Waterloo Chamber, where Jacob Marley awaits.

A cast of actors and musicians will perform all around to transform the space into Dickensian London, before the audience follows scrooge into St George’s Hall, home of the castle’s impressive Christmas tree.

Jemima Rellie, director of content and audiences at the Royal Collection Trust, said, “Windsor Castle at Christmastime evokes images of Queen Victoria, Prince Albert and their young family celebrating around the Christmas tree.

"As part of our Victorian-themed festive programme, we are excited to be staging an immersive Christmas performance in the State Apartments for the first time, and are sure that audiences will enjoy a unique experience that they will treasure for years to come.”

The family-friendly shows will run between December 16-30. Adult tickets are £30, under 17s cost £25 and family tickets of two adults and three children will be £110.

