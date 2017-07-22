Two injured after collision near Dorney Common

Two people were taken to hospital after an on-duty police car was in collision with a black VW Polo on Wednesday (July 19).

The crash took place at around 3.30pm in Eton Wick Road.

The police officer, a man in his twenties based at Maidenhead, and the driver of the other car, a 74-year-old woman, were both taken to hospital with minor injuries and were later released.

If anyone witnessed the incident, please call Sgt Grant Thomas from Taplow Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference 1000 of July 19.

