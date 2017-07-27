Family pays tribute to 'happy, friendly man' who died after crash near Legoland

A family has released a tribute to the second man to die after a crash on Winkfield Road in Windsor on Sunday.

Koon Yau Kwok, 50, from Bracknell died in hospital after he was involved in a three-car crash at about 10.45pm.

Another man, 23-year-old John Spicer, from Langley, died at the scene of the collision near the Legoland roundabout.

The tribute said: “Koon Yau was a warm hearted person who worked extremely hard and cared very much for his family, in particular his mother.

“He will be remembered as a happy, friendly man.

“He was also a talented chef who was very popular with customers at the restaurant where he worked in Windsor.

“Koon Yau’s family and friends are shocked and saddened by his death and he will be very sorely missed.”