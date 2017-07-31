Police issue advice after thieves target cars in Windsor

Thames Valley Police has issued advice to tourists visiting Windsor after a spate of thefts from hire cars in the town.

Hired vehicles have been targeted in the Romney Lock, River Street, King Edward and Alexandra Gardens car parks.

Items stolen have included cash, cameras, tablets, laptops and a Royal Doulton tea set.

Police Sergeant Emily Evans said: “We want tourists to enjoy their visit to the historic town of Windsor. Please protect your property when travelling in a hire car by following a few simple steps.

“Always make sure you lock your car, wind up the windows and close the sunroof; even if you’re only leaving it for a few minutes. You should also double check the car is locked before leaving. It only takes a few seconds for your valuables to be stolen from an unlocked car.

“Remember never to leave valuable possessions such as handbags, laptops, phones or satellite navigation systems on show inside the vehicle. Even items of little value, such as shopping bags and clothing, may tempt a potential thief to break into the vehicle to see whether they contain anything worth stealing. You should always keep your possessions out of view, or take them with you.”