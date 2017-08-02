Taxi driver suffers ‘burning sensation’ after unknown substance is thrown through car window

An ‘unknown substance’ was thrown into a taxi driver’s face through a car window in Windsor last night (Tuesday).

Between 10.30pm and 10.45pm, a taxi driver was sitting in his car which was parked in Thames Street. He had the driver’s window open and was waiting for a fare.

Another vehicle, a white flatbed style van, drove past and a substance was thrown through the window and into his face.

The victim felt a burning sensation so washed his face with water. When he checked the car he noticed some damage had been caused to the window seal.

Detective Inspector Jason Kew, leading the investigation, said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in Thames Street at about 10.30pm to 10.45pm time last night and witnessed the offence

“This was a distressing incident for the driver. It was fortunate that he was not seriously injured. I am keeping an open mind regarding the motive and taking this attack very seriously and therefore would value any information from local people, the Windsor taxi community or passersby in the area at the time.

“I have to stress that this appears to be an isolated incident and is not linked to any other incidents where substances or liquids have been thrown at people.”

Call police on 101, quoting the reference 43170227920, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.