‘Limited service’ at Waterloo station after train partially derails

Train passengers have been advised not to travel into London Waterloo station after a train struck a stationary barrier and became partially derailed.

South West Trains said ‘a very limited service’ is now running to and from the station, which is expected to continue for the rest of the day and may continue into tomorrow.

In a statement, the train company said: "The incident happened as the train was pulling away from its platform at Waterloo at 5.40am. There were no injuries to the 23 passengers or two members of staff on board the train.

"The barrier train was in place to separate the ongoing engineering works at Waterloo from the operational train services.

"An investigation to establish the cause of the incident is underway. It would not be appropriate to speculate on the cause of the incident at this time.

"Upgrade work to extend platforms at Waterloo continues."

It added tickets are being accepted on other reasonable routes on Great Western Railway via Reading, and it will also be working with Transport for London to help passengers.