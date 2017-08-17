Teenager stabbed in the chest during attack in Windsor

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest and ‘repeatedly punched’ during an attack in Windsor.

Between 11pm and 11.15pm on Thursday, August 10, the victim was chased by a group of three males close to the Shell petrol station near the Clarence Road roundabout.

Police said he was then stabbed and repeatedly punched by the trio. He was taken to hospital for treatment to a chest stab wound and facial injuries, but has since been discharged.

The first attacker was described as white, about 18-years-old and about 6ft tall. He had long, curly blond hair.

The second was described as a white, about 14-years-old and about 5ft 8ins tall. He had blond hair and was wearing a white t-shirt.

The third male was described as about 13 or 14-years-old, about 5ft 8ins tall and of athletic build. He has curly brown hair and was wearing dark blue jeans.

The group fled the attack in a dirty black or dark-coloured five-door car. A fourth person, not involved in the assault, is believed to have been in the vehicle.

Investigating officer Detective Constable James Rocks, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “This incident has left the victim sustaining a stab wound and requiring hospital treatment.

“I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has any information relating to it.

“If you have any details which you think could help our investigation, I would ask that you call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.