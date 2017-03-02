Thief steals gold jewellery after tricking his way into elderly woman's home

A thief stole gold jewellery from an elderly woman’s home after tricking his way into the property by posing as a council worker.

The victim was at her home in Nursery Way in Wraysbury on Monday, February 20, when a man knocked at her front door shortly before 2pm.

The visitor said he was from the council and that there was a problem with damp at the property next door. He asked to check her loft and, believing the man was from the council, the victim showed him upstairs.

The man asked for a drink and the elderly woman went downstairs to make him one.

It was not until the man had left that she realised that gold jewellery was missing from her dressing table and jewellery box.

The man drove away in a ‘dirty white’ coloured car and police are now appealing for witnesses to help the investigation.

Among the jewellery stolen was a gold sapphire ring, a gold buckle ring with diamonds, a gold bracelet, a gold necklace and a string of costume pearls.

The offender was described as white, in his mid-to-late 20s, 5ft 10ins tall, well built, with black hair, a plump face, dark-coloured eyes and clean-shaven. He was wearing a yellow hi-vis jacket.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Amanda Winterbourne, would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this burglary, or who may know the identity of the offender.

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.