Garden blaze tackled by firefighters

James Hockaday

Back garden blaze tackled by firefighters

Firefighters put out a burning shed and two fences in a garden in Horton during the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

A crew were each called from Langley and Slough fire stations to the Dawn Redwood Close home just before 1am.

Firefighters say two crews were sent to the small fire as a precautionary measure because so many calls were made.

Using a hose reel, firefighters succesfully extinguished the blaze at about 2am.

It is not yet known how the fire was started.

