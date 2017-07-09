Garden blaze tackled by firefighters

Firefighters put out a burning shed and two fences in a garden in Horton during the early hours of this morning (Sunday).
A crew were each called from Langley and Slough fire stations to the Dawn Redwood Close home just before 1am.
Firefighters say two crews were sent to the small fire as a precautionary measure because so many calls were made.
Using a hose reel, firefighters succesfully extinguished the blaze at about 2am.
It is not yet known how the fire was started.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Catch up on the general election count for Maidenhead, Windsor, Slough and Beaconsfield as it happened.
Trains travelling to and from London Paddington are facing 'major disruption' this afternoon, with some services set to be delayed by up to an hour, cancelled or revised.