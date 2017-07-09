Garden blaze tackled by firefighters

Firefighters put out a burning shed and two fences in a garden in Horton during the early hours of this morning (Sunday).

A crew were each called from Langley and Slough fire stations to the Dawn Redwood Close home just before 1am.

Firefighters say two crews were sent to the small fire as a precautionary measure because so many calls were made.

Using a hose reel, firefighters succesfully extinguished the blaze at about 2am.

It is not yet known how the fire was started.