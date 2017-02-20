Poll: Should the maximum sentence for animal abuse be raised to five years?

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home has today launched a campaign calling for harsher punishments for those who cause suffering to animals.

The maximum sentence for the most extreme cases of animal cruelty in England and Wales is six months in prison, which the home says is the lowest across Europe, America and Australia.

The animal charity, which has a centre based in Old Windsor’s Priest Hill, wants to see it raised to five years.

The campaign was launched by the home’s chief executive Claire Horton in Westminster. She said: “Battersea’s research into extreme animal cruelty tells us the sentences handed out are actually no punishment at all.

“We and many other rescue centres see shocking cases of cruelty and neglect come through our gates and there are many more that are dumped and don’t even make it off the streets. These are the dogs and cats we’re speaking out for today.

“We looked at 100 different jurisdictions across the world and England and Wales’ maximum six-month sentence is the lowest, lagging far behind countries like Ireland at five years and Germany at three years. It would be laughable if it weren’t so shocking.”

The home said that last year a London man admitted torturing and killing nine puppies after local vets became suspicious and raised the alarm. He had beaten, stabbed and sprayed bleach in the puppies’ eyes. The strangled body of another was found in a bin. After an RSPCA investigation, he received the maximum sentence of six months in prison.

In another case, two brothers from Teesside admitted animal cruelty after they were filmed beating their pet Bulldog and throwing her down a flight of stairs. The Bulldog died from her injuries but they walked free from court with a suspended sentence of 21 weeks. The local MP in this area, Anna Turley, raised a bill in Parliament to increase sentences, which is set to be debated on Friday.

To join Battersea's campaign, click here and use the hashtag #NotFunny on Twitter.