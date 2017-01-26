POLL: Does CCTV make you feel safer?

Controversial proposals to axe CCTV cameras in certain key areas in Windsor and Maidenhead were revealed by the Royal Borough this week.

A total of 30 camera sites are at risk of being scrapped, leading to concerns from some councillors about a rise in anti-social behaviour and crime.

The borough says the cameras which have been identified are used ‘infrequently’ or have become ‘unviable’.

Many believe CCTV can act as a strong deterrent and help bring criminals to justice, but some critics have questioned their effectiveness and hit out at a perceived 'Big Brother' society.

We want to know what you think. Do you think there should be more or less surveillance? Do you think CCTV helps to stop criminals in their tracks? Does the presence of cameras make you feel safer?

Let us know your thoughts and answer our poll question above.