POLL: Will Brexit be a success?

Today is the day.

Just over nine months since Britain voted to leave the European Union, Article 50 will be officially triggered today to begin the formal process of Brexit.

It follows months of debate about when, how, and if, Britain's divorce from the EU will go ahead.

Attention is now shifting to the deal Britain gets from Brexit talks and whether the country will make a success of the split as it attempts to navigate uncharted waters.

The Brexit vote has proved to be incredibly divisive, with many Brexiteers confident the country will prosper and many Remainers fearing the worst.

As Article 50 is triggered, we want to know your thoughts.

Will Britain make a success of Brexit? Can we get a good deal? Will the doubters be proved wrong? Or were they right to be fearful?

