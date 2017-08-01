Watch: Video footage which helped convict Slough man of terrorism offences

05:20PM, Tuesday 01 August 2017
Police have released video footage used to help convict a 21-year-old man from Slough of terrorism offences.
Taha Hussain, formerly of Langtree Avenue, Slough, was found guilty of seven counts of disseminating terrorist publications following a 15-day trial at the Old Bailey yesterday (Monday).
The footage (above) shows Hussain driving through Windsor town centre, making comments on the Victoria Barracks, Windsor Castle and the statue of Queen Victoria.
Comments
Most Shared
Top Ten Articles
Two people died following a three-car crash near the Legoland roundabout in Windsor last night.
It's time to get voting as readers get their chance to decide the winner of the Independent Retailer of the Year at the inaugural Windsor and Maidenhead Business Awards.