Watch: Production company creates short film on work of Thames Hospice

A top production company has produced a short film about the Thames Hospice for free.

Special Treats, which has worked on box office hits including Star Wards and James Bond, has created the film which aims to capture the essence of the hospice and challenge myths surrounding it.

Thames Hospice’s chief executive Debbie Raven said: “This is a really powerful film and there are so many people I would like to thank for helping explain what we do so creatively.

“I’m so grateful to Colin Burrows and his team at Special Treats, who dedicated an incredible amount of time filming and editing hours of footage to produce this wonderful piece.”

She also offered her ‘heartfelt thanks’ to patients and their families who were filmed while being cared for by the hospice.

Colin Burrows managing director at Special Treats, said the project was ‘one of the most rewarding and empowering’ he has been a part of.

“Like many people, I thought hospices were only about end-of-life care, but working on this project has completely changed my perception,” he said.

“Serenity, living life, laughter and a real sense of purpose are very evident at the hospice.”