WATCH: The Magic Circle's Young Magician of the Year performs for the Express

A place at one of the world’s most prestigious magic clubs has been secured by a young magician from Windsor.

Dean Leavy, of Upcroft, saw off six other finalists to win The Magic Circle’s Young Magician of the Year award on Sunday.

The 17-year-old started his routine at the club’s London headquarters by tearing a newspaper into several pieces before somehow restoring it to its original form.

He then bamboozled the judging panel by making a billiard ball appear from thin air before he rounded the act off by making a table levitate on stage.

Dean said: “I reached the final two years ago and that really spurred me on to come up with a routine that could potentially win the competition.

“I’ve put in hundreds of hours of practice and travelled across the country to magic conventions to make the act as good as it can be.”

The Windsor Boys’ School student will now be able to join The Magic Circle when he turns 18 in November.

He has also been rewarded with a one-week magic course in Las Vegas with American sleight of hand specialist Jeff McBride.

Next up for Dean is a trip to Amsterdam where he will be representing his country and The Magic Circle in an under 18s competition at the Dutch Festival of Magic next month.

Dean added: “I’ll be using the same act that I’ve just won with so that’s certainly given me a confidence boost.”