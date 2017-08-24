Coldstream Guards perform Game of Thrones theme during Changing the Guard ceremony

09:47AM, Thursday 24 August 2017
Westeros came to Windsor yesterday as the Coldstream Guards band treated tourists to rendition of the theme from smash hit show Game of Thrones.
The theme was performed during the Changing the Guard ceremony at Windsor Castle in the morning, and was captured in the video above by YouTube user invoker917.
