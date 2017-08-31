Start 11:00AM Saturday - 23 Sept 2017
End 03:00PM Saturday - 23 Sept 2017
Town City Windsor
Contact Name Rachel Harvey
Contact Email administrator@ageconcernwindsor.org.uk
Age Concern Windsor are hosting an Autumn Sale at the Spencer Denney Centre. We will be selling donated items such as clothes, books, collectables and plants. Cakes and refreshments will be available too. All proceeds are going to help manage the Spencer Denney Centre for local older people.
