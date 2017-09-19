Parkinson’s awareness event at Ascot care home

A local care home is opening its doors to the public on Thursday 28th September for a free Parkinson’s awareness event. People of Ascot will have the opportunity to find out more about Parkinson’s and the support on offer for families affected by the condition. From 11am-1pm, the team at Care UK’s Larkland House, on London Road, are joining forces with Parkinson’s specialist Carrie James, lead clinical specialist from the Royal Berkshire Hospital, to offer helpful guidance and practical tips for improving the everyday lives of those affected by Parkinson’s. She will also signpost attendees to further information from local support groups and specialist Parkinson’s services in Ascot and the surrounding areas. There will be a question and answer session to give everyone the opportunity to raise any concerns and share experiences, and attendees will also be able to meet the team at Larkland House and take a closer look at the care home. Home manager at Larkland House, Shawndell Barker, said: “According to Parkinson’s UK, someone in the UK is diagnosed with Parkinson's disease every hour, and more than 127,000 people are currently living with the condition. Most people diagnosed are over the age of 50 and one in every 500 will develop the condition in later life. “Across Care UK, we care for a number of residents living with Parkinson’s and we have seen how the experiences of individuals and their families can be transformed simply by having access to the right information and support. “We are looking forward to welcoming the community to Larkland House and we are sure that those that are able to attend will benefit from the specialist knowledge and expert advice on offer.” Larkland House is a purpose-built care home which offers a range of care options for older people, including residential, nursing and respite care, plus specialised care for people living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. For more information on Larkland House, please call customer relations manager Danielle Plant on 01344 985 977 or email Danielle.Plant@careuk.com. For more general information visit careuk.com/larkland-house.