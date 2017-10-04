Come and Sing with The Royal Harmonics

Think you can sing?... Already sing?... Fancy a new vocal challenge?... Great news! ...you could soon be a member of an award-winning, fun-loving, locally based a cappella men’s singing group! The Royal Harmonics is a flourishing 40-strong male a cappella chorus based in Windsor. We are part of the British Association of Barbershop Singers (BABS) and we sing an entertaining repertoire of four-part close harmony across a wide range of modern music. We strive to be as good as we can be and regularly enjoy performing at events and functions as well as competing annually. We are looking for new members and are holding a free 4-week induction course running across four Wednesday evenings commencing on Wednesday October 11th. Each session will run from 7:30 – 10pm at the Alma Road Social Club, 73a Alma Road, Windsor. SL4 3HD. You don’t need to bring anything other than your enthusiasm! It is not necessary to be able to read music as teach tracks are provided for each voice part. If you can’t make this date, come along any Wednesday at the same time – you will be made very welcome!