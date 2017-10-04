Wed, 04
15 °C
Thu, 05
16 °C
Fri, 06
14 °C
SECTION INDEX

Come and Sing with The Royal Harmonics

comments 0
Come and Sing with The Royal Harmonics
2017-10-11 18:30:00 2017-11-01 19:30:00 UTC Come and Sing with The Royal Harmonics Alma Rd, Windsor SL4 3HD, United Kingdom

Start 07:30PM Wednesday - 11 Oct 2017

End 07:30PM Wednesday - 01 Nov 2017

Price 0.00 £

Town City Windsor

Contact Name Richard Gabriel

Contact Email enquiries@royalharmonics.org.uk

Website URL www.royalharmonics.org.uk

Think you can sing?... Already sing?... Fancy a new vocal challenge?... Great news! ...you could soon be a member of an award-winning, fun-loving, locally based a cappella men’s singing group! The Royal Harmonics is a flourishing 40-strong male a cappella chorus based in Windsor. We are part of the British Association of Barbershop Singers (BABS) and we sing an entertaining repertoire of four-part close harmony across a wide range of modern music. We strive to be as good as we can be and regularly enjoy performing at events and functions as well as competing annually. We are looking for new members and are holding a free 4-week induction course running across four Wednesday evenings commencing on Wednesday October 11th. Each session will run from 7:30 – 10pm at the Alma Road Social Club, 73a Alma Road, Windsor. SL4 3HD. You don’t need to bring anything other than your enthusiasm! It is not necessary to be able to read music as teach tracks are provided for each voice part. If you can’t make this date, come along any Wednesday at the same time – you will be made very welcome!

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved