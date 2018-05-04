Start 09:00AM Saturday - 05 May 2018
End 01:00PM Saturday - 05 May 2018
Town City Windsor
Contact Name Claudine Andrew
Contact Email ascotwindsormanager@hotmail.com
Long running Thames Valley Farmers market in the heart of the residental area. Trendy St Leonards road supports an eclectic mix of local businesses. Royal Windsor farmers market is held on the 1st Saturday of the month from 9am-1pm. SL4 3BL up to 15 stalls selling fresh seasonal local produce The butcher the baker the candle maker!! they are all there. Try local meats and produce and taste the difference. Ultimate traceability . Come and meet the farmers and producers Fresh bread eggs and honey. Olive oils, Scotch eggs. Homemade pies and pastries, Fresh fruit and veg. Meat, game,and poultry. Cakes, Gin, Cider,liqueurs, Candles, Jewellery, Kids handmade fairyland necessities, Hand made Portuguese products #RoyalWindsor #RoyalWedding #BuyLocal
Top Ten Articles
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Windsor last night (Friday).
Police are warning dog owners to take extra precautions after two pets were stolen on Monday (Apr9).