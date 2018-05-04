SITE INDEX

    2018-05-05 08:00:00 2018-05-05 12:00:00 UTC Royal Windsor Farmers Market St. Leonards Rd, Windsor SL4 3BL, UK

    Start 09:00AM Saturday - 05 May 2018

    End 01:00PM Saturday - 05 May 2018

    Town City Windsor

    Contact Name Claudine Andrew

    Contact Email ascotwindsormanager@hotmail.com

    Website URL www.tvfm.org.uk

    Long running Thames Valley Farmers market in the heart of the residental area. Trendy St Leonards road supports an eclectic mix of local businesses. Royal Windsor farmers market is held on the 1st Saturday of the month from 9am-1pm. SL4 3BL up to 15 stalls selling fresh seasonal local produce The butcher the baker the candle maker!! they are all there. Try local meats and produce and taste the difference. Ultimate traceability . Come and meet the farmers and producers Fresh bread eggs and honey. Olive oils, Scotch eggs. Homemade pies and pastries, Fresh fruit and veg. Meat, game,and poultry. Cakes, Gin, Cider,liqueurs, Candles, Jewellery, Kids handmade fairyland necessities, Hand made Portuguese products #RoyalWindsor #RoyalWedding #BuyLocal

