You are invited to take part in Radian Swap Shop event on Saturday 2 June, 11am-3pm at Sawyers Close, Windsor, SL4 5HL. Swap Shops give people an opportunity to pass on items they no longer want, that are in good condition or good working order for others to re-use. Swap Shops are a great way to recycle and pick up a bargain. No money exchanges hands and lots of useful items are diverted from landfill to people who will benefit most. The Swap Shop will also help address the needs of people who move into homes with little as they can collect items at no cost! At the last Swap Shop in February, 450 items were donated of which over 200 items found new homes, and the rest donated to Thames Hospice generating ZERO WASTE!