SITE INDEX

Wed, 17
15 °C
Thu, 18
15 °C
Fri, 19
16 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Wildlife Photography: tips and techniques from Olympus

    comments 0
    Wildlife Photography: tips and techniques from Olympus
    2018-10-29 20:00:00 2018-10-29 22:00:00 UTC Wildlife Photography: tips and techniques from Olympus St Leonard's Road, Windsor SL4 3BL, United Kingdom

    Start 08:00PM Monday - 29 Oct 2018

    End 10:00PM Monday - 29 Oct 2018

    Price 5.00 £

    Town City Windsor

    Contact Name Windsor Photographic Society

    Contact Email info@allegroarts.co.uk

    Website URL www.windsor-photographic-society.co.uk

    Renowned British Wildlife Photographer ANDY SANDS will talk about photographing wildlife, illustrated with his own recent photographs of upland birds, insects and fungi. He will explain many of the techniques and new features of modern mirrorless cameras, including focus stacking, pro capture and movie modes. Tickets on the door £5. Image copyright Andy Sands. Event by Windsor Photographic Society.

    Most Shared

    Most Commented

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved