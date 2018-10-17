Wildlife Photography: tips and techniques from Olympus

Start 08:00PM Monday - 29 Oct 2018
End 10:00PM Monday - 29 Oct 2018
Price 5.00 £
Town City Windsor
Contact Name Windsor Photographic Society
Contact Email info@allegroarts.co.uk
Renowned British Wildlife Photographer ANDY SANDS will talk about photographing wildlife, illustrated with his own recent photographs of upland birds, insects and fungi. He will explain many of the techniques and new features of modern mirrorless cameras, including focus stacking, pro capture and movie modes. Tickets on the door £5. Image copyright Andy Sands. Event by Windsor Photographic Society.
