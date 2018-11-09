A DAY OF FESTIVE FUN FOR ALL THE FAMILY Get your Christmas shopping off to a great start at the St Nicholas Fayre Gift Market and Café, from 12.30pm-3pm at St Mary’s Church. Join the Family Advent Carol Service at St Mary’s Church at 4pm for festive performances and carols followed by the traditional candlelit procession to The Green at 5pm. Then it’s 'Christmas on The Green', from 4pm to 7.30pm, with the Christmas tree lights switch on at 6pm, carols by candlelight, Santa’s grotto, face painting, delicious food and drink and much, much more on the village green. SEE YOU THERE!