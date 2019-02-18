SITE INDEX

  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Striding for Survival

    comments 0
    Striding for Survival
    2019-05-31 23:00:00 2019-05-31 23:00:00 UTC Striding for Survival Windsor Great Park, The Crown Estate Windsor Great Park SL4 2HT, United Kingdom

    Start 12:00AM Saturday - 01 Jun 2019

    End 12:00AM Saturday - 01 Jun 2019

    Price 10.00 £

    Town City Windsor

    Contact Name Annie

    Contact Email fundraising@panact.org

    Website URL www.panact.org

    Pancreatic Cancer Actions annual flagship walk, Striding for Survival takes place every year to support or remember loved ones lost to the disease. You can walk, run or jog 3km, 7km or 11km. It is a great event for all the family and has a great sense of community with everyone walking together for a better future of the disease. What you will receive from Pancreatic Cancer Action – -Finishers medal -Finishers certificate -Fundraising pack and sponsorship forms -PCA branded Striding for Survival t-shirt to wear on the day -Ongoing support from our dedicated fundraising team! £10 for adults £5 for children under 16yrs (fee includes a complimentary PCA branded t-shirt!) Sign up online https://pancreaticcanceraction.org/support-us/fundraise/fundraise/walks-2/striding-for-survival/ , call us on 0303 040 1770 or email fundraising@panact.org

    Most Shared

    Most Commented

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved