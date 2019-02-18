Pancreatic Cancer Actions annual flagship walk, Striding for Survival takes place every year to support or remember loved ones lost to the disease. You can walk, run or jog 3km, 7km or 11km. It is a great event for all the family and has a great sense of community with everyone walking together for a better future of the disease. What you will receive from Pancreatic Cancer Action – -Finishers medal -Finishers certificate -Fundraising pack and sponsorship forms -PCA branded Striding for Survival t-shirt to wear on the day -Ongoing support from our dedicated fundraising team! £10 for adults £5 for children under 16yrs (fee includes a complimentary PCA branded t-shirt!) Sign up online https://pancreaticcanceraction.org/support-us/fundraise/fundraise/walks-2/striding-for-survival/ , call us on 0303 040 1770 or email fundraising@panact.org