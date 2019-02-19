SITE INDEX

    • Spartan Race

    Spartan Race

    Start 08:00AM Saturday - 05 Oct 2019

    End 05:00PM Wednesday - 06 Feb 2019

    Town City Berkshire

    Contact Name Jago von Moltke

    Contact Email jagovm@uk.spartan.com

    Website URL https://www.spartanrace.uk/en

    We are the world’s largest obstacle course race organiser, who have been holding events annually in the UK for the last few years. Our Windsor weekend is scheduled to take place over the weekend of the 5th-6th of October.

