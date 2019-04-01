GPS Hunts- 19th April, Easter Treasure Hunt in Windsor

On the 19th April GPShunts, the UK’s premiere GPS Interactive Adventure Game is coming to Windsor! Bring together your line up of super sleuths and put your skills to the test against Time, Terrain & Trivia in this thrilling city-based smartphone challenge. You will not be alone however as we are throwing the competition wide open to all challengers! Your dream team will be competing directly against other rival teams to uncover the clues and score as many points as possible before the timer runs out… Don your fancy dress, sharpen up your wits and ready your nerves of steel! We have prizes for the highest scoring team and more prizes for the best team photo and team costumes! In this Interactive Easter Extravaganza, the Easter Bunny has hidden trivia treats for you all to find! Use your map to hop along the treasure trail to uncover fun pieces of Easter trivia, complete photo tasks and solve clues. Dress Suggestions: Bunny Ears and Easter bonnets! Find out more and buy your tickets online on our site GPShunts.co.uk (£30 for up to 6 people) or call us on 01904 410975 for more information.