28th May Frogmore House and Garden Opening for the National Garden Scheme Nursing and Health Charities

Pre-booking is essential. We are delighted to announce that Frogmore House & Garden, the charming royal retreat set within Windsor Castle’s magnificent Home Park, will once again be open on Tuesday 28th May 2019 in aid of the National Garden Scheme and their beneficiary charities. This is a rare opportunity to enjoy this landscaped garden, rich in history and set in 35 acres with notable trees, lawns, flowering shrubs and 18th century lake. It is largely the creation of Queen Charlotte, who in the 1790s introduced over 4,000 trees and shrubs to create a model picturesque landscape. The historic plantings, including tulip trees and redwoods, along with Queen Victoria’s Tea House, remain key features of the garden today. Please note the Royal Mausoleum is closed due to long term restoration. Features and Attractions Due to poplar demand guided garden history tours (circa 45 mins) have now SOLD OUT. Tours start from the garden entrance. Opening Times May 28, 2019 10:00 - 17:30 Refreshments: Picnics are welcome, light refreshments are available in the garden (cash only). Pre-booking essential, please go to our events page www.ngs.org.uk/event-calendar/ to book your tickets or call 01483 211535 Admission: Adult: £7.00 Child: Free Children under 5 do not require a ticket. No concessions available. Last admission at 4pm. Entrance via Park St gate into Long Walk - SL4 1LU. Limited free car parking available on site. Please note there is no on site coach parking or passenger drop off point. Our charity open day will not take place on Tuesday 14 May 2019 as previously published.