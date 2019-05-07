8th June Eton College Gardens Opening for the National Garden Scheme Charities

Eton College Gardens, Nr Windsor A rare chance to visit a group of central College gardens surrounded by historic school buildings, including Luxmoore's garden on a small island in the Thames reached across two attractive bridges. Also an opportunity to explore the fascinating Eton College Natural History Museum and the Museum of Eton Life and a small group of other private gardens. Features and Attractions Plant Sale. Opening Times June 08, 2019 14:00 - 17:00 Refreshments: Home-made teas in the Fellows garden Refreshments in aid of Thames Hospice. Admission: Adult: £6.00 Child: Free How to find us: Eton College Gardens Eton Nr Windsor Berkshire SL4 6DB ½m N of Windsor. Parking signed off B3022, Slough Rd. Walk from car park across playing fields to entry. Follow signs for tickets & maps which are sold at gazebo near entrance. For more details: www.ngs.org.uk