GPS Spy Mission - Windsor

    Start 09:00AM Saturday - 13 Jul 2019

    End 05:00PM Saturday - 13 Jul 2019

    Price 30.00 £

    Town City Windsor

    Contact Name Peter Wilson

    Contact Email info@gpshunts.co.uk

    Website URL http://www.gpshunts.co.uk/Locations/WindsorCentre.php

    Bring together your line up of super sleuths and put your skills to the test against Time, Terrain & Trivia in this thrilling city-based smartphone challenge. Your dream team will be competing directly against other rival teams to uncover the clues and score as many points as possible before the timer runs out… Don your fancy dress, sharpen up your wits and ready your nerves of steel! We have prizes for the highest scoring team and more prizes for the best team photo and team costumes! In this Interactive Spy Experience your teams have become Secret Agents on the trail of the Enemy Spy. Your mission - use your GPS Device to solve cryptic clues, ciphers and logic puzzles before the timer runs out. Dress Suggestions: Trench coats, Tuxedos and Bullet Proof Vests! Find out more and buy your tickets online on our site GPShunts.co.uk (£30 for up to 6 people) or call us on 01904 410975 for more information.

