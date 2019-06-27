GPS Spy Mission - Windsor

Bring together your line up of super sleuths and put your skills to the test against Time, Terrain & Trivia in this thrilling city-based smartphone challenge. Your dream team will be competing directly against other rival teams to uncover the clues and score as many points as possible before the timer runs out… Don your fancy dress, sharpen up your wits and ready your nerves of steel! We have prizes for the highest scoring team and more prizes for the best team photo and team costumes! In this Interactive Spy Experience your teams have become Secret Agents on the trail of the Enemy Spy. Your mission - use your GPS Device to solve cryptic clues, ciphers and logic puzzles before the timer runs out. Dress Suggestions: Trench coats, Tuxedos and Bullet Proof Vests! Find out more and buy your tickets online on our site GPShunts.co.uk (£30 for up to 6 people) or call us on 01904 410975 for more information.