    Eton College Community Fair
    2019-09-21 10:00:00 2019-09-21 15:00:00 UTC Eton College Community Fair Common Ln, Windsor SL4, UK

    Start 11:00AM Saturday - 21 Sept 2019

    End 04:00PM Saturday - 21 Sept 2019

    Town City Eton

    Contact Name Charlie Paterson

    Contact Email c.paterson@etoncollege.org.uk

    Website URL https://www.etoncollege.com/EtonAction.aspx

    A special day devoted to fund raising by the boys of Eton College and more than 50 local charities. They are joined by a range of artisan producers offering distinctive handicraft, clothing and food. Additional attractions include live music, an upmarket jumble sale in the splendid setting of School Hall and a wide range of games. A fantastic day out for the whole family. The day supports Eton Action, a charity conceived of and founded to promote charitable activity and social responsibility among the boys of Eton College. All the money raised will be split between the five charities that Eton Action supports over the coming year: Number 22 Community Counselling Services, Moor House School & College, Kids for Kids, St Giles Trust, and The Hope Foundation. The fun starts at 11am and continues until 4pm. Admission is just £2 (£1 for children). Further donations are very welcome. Free parking available on the Slough Road.

