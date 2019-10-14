CHARITY CHRISTMAS CARD SHOP

CARDS FOR GOOD CAUSES has had a pop-up shop in Sunninghill for almost 30 years, selling Christmas Cards, Advent Calendars, Christmas gifts and toys. We support over 25 charities and at least 70p per pound sold goes to the Charity. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Charity. It was started in 1959 by Jim Jackson, secretary of the British Diabetic Association, who arranged a meeting with other Medical Charities to coordinate the selling of their Christmas Cards. We have a Celebrity opening at 10am on Saturday 19th October with Doctor George McGavin, entomologist and TV presenter, cutting the tape. So do, please, come along and support your favourite charity. You will find the volunteers who run the shop very friendly and helpful.