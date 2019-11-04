SITE INDEX

    • Just Write for Mind

    Just Write for Mind
    2019-11-16 10:30:00 2019-11-16 18:30:00 UTC Just Write for Mind The Old Court, Saint Leonards Road, Windsor, UK

    Start 10:30AM Saturday - 16 Nov 2019

    End 06:30PM Saturday - 16 Nov 2019

    Town City Windsor

    Contact Name Sarah Harlow

    Contact Email royalboroughwriters@gmail.com

    Calling all Writers! Come and dedicate a day to your writing and raise money for Mind, the Mental Health charity. This event is hosted by Royal Borough Writers, a friendly and supportive group, working in all forms and genres. To register and for further details, contact Sarah Harlow at Royalboroughwriters@gmail.com or on 07851110054

