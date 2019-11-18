SITE INDEX

Mon, 18
8 °C
Tue, 19
7 °C
Wed, 20
7 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • St Nicholas Fayre

    comments 0
    St Nicholas Fayre
    2019-11-30 11:00:00 2019-11-30 16:00:00 UTC St Nicholas Fayre The Green, Datchet, SL3 9EH

    Start 11:00AM Saturday - 30 Nov 2019

    End 04:00PM Saturday - 30 Nov 2019

    Town City Datchet

    Contact Name Allen Corcoran

    Contact Email allen_corcoran@yahoo.co.uk

    Countdown to Christmas is soon to begin... and what a great way to start festivities - at St Nicholas Fayre! Join us for a free cuppa while you check out around fifty food, activity and gift stalls!

    Most Shared

    Most Commented

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Top Ten Articles

    M4 closures this weekend

    M4 closures this weekend

    The motorway will be out of action from junction 6 for Slough and 8/9, Maidenhead from 8pm tomorrow night (Friday), until 6am Monday.

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved