Start 11:00AM Saturday - 30 Nov 2019
End 04:00PM Saturday - 30 Nov 2019
Town City Datchet
Contact Name Allen Corcoran
Countdown to Christmas is soon to begin... and what a great way to start festivities - at St Nicholas Fayre! Join us for a free cuppa while you check out around fifty food, activity and gift stalls!
