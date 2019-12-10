March for Veterans

Start 10:00AM Saturday - 14 Mar 2020
End 04:00PM Saturday - 14 Mar 2020
Town City Windsor
Contact Name Rachel Chitty
Contact Email rachel.chitty@blindveterans.org.uk
A rather regal 10-mile adventure exploring some of the England’s most famous parkland, followed by a Brew Up at the Savill Building. Sponsorship target £75 Registration: £15/£12 (child) Earlybird offer until 31 January: £12.00/£7 Group Discount (Group of ten): £100
Top Ten Articles
The motorway will be out of action from junction 6 for Slough and 8/9, Maidenhead from 8pm tomorrow night (Friday), until 6am Monday.
A woman who was rescued from the River Thames in Windsor yesterday morning has died.