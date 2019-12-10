SITE INDEX

    • March for Veterans

    March for Veterans
    2020-03-14 10:00:00 2020-03-14 16:00:00 UTC March for Veterans The Savill Building, Wick Ln, Englefield Green, Egham TW20 0UJ

    Start 10:00AM Saturday - 14 Mar 2020

    End 04:00PM Saturday - 14 Mar 2020

    Town City Windsor

    Contact Name Rachel Chitty

    Contact Email rachel.chitty@blindveterans.org.uk

    Website URL https://www.blindveterans.org.uk/march/windsor

    A rather regal 10-mile adventure exploring some of the England’s most famous parkland, followed by a Brew Up at the Savill Building. Sponsorship target £75 Registration: £15/£12 (child) Earlybird offer until 31 January: £12.00/£7 Group Discount (Group of ten): £100

