The Tango Comes to Wokingham

SYNCOPATIONS is the title of an exciting guitar and accordion concert being held at Easthampstead Park, Wokingham, at 3:30PM on Sunday 8 March celebrating Spanish and South American music - with emphasis on the tango - and introduced by Imogen Cooper. Charismatic Polish accordionist Bartosz Glowacki will share the platform with the award winning Australian-Russian classical guitarist Andrey Lebedev. According to those who have heard them, this pair are the rising stars of a new generation of young artists exploring the Latin American repertoire and their performance will bring the house down ! Programme: Rodrigo - Concierto de Aranjuez; Adagio, Piazzolla - Histoire du Tango: Cafe 1930 and Nightclub 1960, Zita, Nazareth - Odeon, Gismonti - Agua y Vino, Gubitsch - Travesuras. There is an optional lunch to precede the recital. To book concert tickets go to https://www.wegottickets.com/icmt