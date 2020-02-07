SITE INDEX

    • The Tango Comes to Wokingham

    2020-03-08 15:30:00 2020-03-08 17:00:00 UTC The Tango Comes to Wokingham Easthampstead Park, Wokingham, R40 3DF

    Start 03:30PM Sunday - 08 Mar 2020

    End 05:00PM Sunday - 08 Mar 2020

    Town City Bracknell

    Contact Name Mary Orr

    Contact Email imogencoopermusictrust@gmail.com

    Website URL www.imogen-cooper.com/music-trust

    SYNCOPATIONS is the title of an exciting guitar and accordion concert being held at Easthampstead Park, Wokingham, at 3:30PM on Sunday 8 March celebrating Spanish and South American music - with emphasis on the tango - and introduced by Imogen Cooper. Charismatic Polish accordionist Bartosz Glowacki will share the platform with the award winning Australian-Russian classical guitarist Andrey Lebedev. According to those who have heard them, this pair are the rising stars of a new generation of young artists exploring the Latin American repertoire and their performance will bring the house down ! Programme: Rodrigo - Concierto de Aranjuez; Adagio, Piazzolla - Histoire du Tango: Cafe 1930 and Nightclub 1960, Zita, Nazareth - Odeon, Gismonti - Agua y Vino, Gubitsch - Travesuras. There is an optional lunch to precede the recital. To book concert tickets go to https://www.wegottickets.com/icmt

