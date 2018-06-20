Actor Tim Brooke-Taylor helps open new Thames Hospice shop in Windsor

Actor Tim Brooke-Taylor helped cut the ribbon at a new Thames Hospice shop in Windsor town centre.

The charity’s Peascod Street store offers customers the chance to buy treasure from a bygone era and is situated next to its newly refurbished Vintage & Retro shop.

Brooke-Taylor, who starred in British comedy The Goodies, was joined by Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead Cllr Paul Lion, Thames Hospice day therapy patient Gloria Garwood and Thames Hospice nurse Jessica Way for the opening on Friday (Jun15).

Julie Rowley, director of retail at Thames Hospice, said: “We were overwhelmed by the fantastic support we received on Friday, from customers old and new.

“The party atmosphere only increased with the wonderful comments we received about both stores.”