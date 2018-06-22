Datchet curry house given go-ahead to serve takeaway food

Curry lovers can now get takeaway food from a restaurant in Datchet.

Spices, in Mays Crossing, asked the council for permission to serve takeaway meals after 6.30pm seven days a week.

Members of the Windsor Urban Development Management Panel discussed the application on Wednesday with council planning officers calling for the plans to be refused due to fears over increased parking outside the restaurant.

Nearby resident Juanita Almond told the panel: “Since when is serving takeaway food more important than road safety?

“This road is dangerous.”

But Cllr Jesse Grey called for the council to show ‘common sense’ and give the restaurant the chance to compete with other businesses offering takeaway services.

He said: “The village is dying as we know it.

“I became a councillor 20 years ago to help residents and businesses and help Datchet have a vibrant economy.”

Councillors overturned the recommendations of planning officers and voted in favour of the curry house’s application.