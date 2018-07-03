In pictures: Muddy Dog Challenge raises thousands for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home

Pooches splashed around in Windsor Great Park during a fundraiser for Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

More than 1400 animal lovers and their pets travelled from across the country to take part in the Muddy Dog Challenge.

Participants and their four-legged friends took part in a 2.5k and 5k course, which featured a range of water obstacles to combat the sweltering weather.

Dog classes also took place to find Berkshire’s finest female and most dashing dog, with Double Olympic rowing champion Helen Glover and Steve Backshall handing out prizes.

The two-day event, which started on Saturday, raised more than £177,000 for the charity, which has a rescue centre in Old Windsor.

Emma Lovesey, Battersea’s senior challenge and public events manager, said: “Battersea do Muddy Dog Challenge events across the country, but this one always has a special place in our hearts – as it’s located so close to our Old Windsor centre.

“It was a brilliant two days, where dogs and their human companions with inspirational stories enjoyed the opportunity to get dirty.”