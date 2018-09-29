Plans for development at Northcote House to go before councillors

Changes to a Grade II -listed building will be made to help accommodate new homes and care units if councillors permit a planning application.

Northcote House, in Sunningdale Park, Larch Avenue, will be partly demolished, altered, restored, converted and extended under the Berkeley Homes’ plans.

Other parts of the site will undergo alterations.

In all, 168 homes are planned for Sunningdale Park, as well as a 103-unit ‘care community’. The park and garden will also be restored.

Councillors will consider the planning application at the Borough-wide Development Management Panel on Thursday.

Amended plans have also been submitted to the council.