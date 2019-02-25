Royal Borough schools receive special educational needs funding

Documents seen by the Advertiser and Express show an additional £105,000 of special educational needs (SEN) funding will be given to seven schools in the borough this year.

This money is taken from a ‘central SEN support fund’ which is the money left over after every school has been given £6,000 for each pupil with a statement or Education Health and Care Plan (ECHP).

Five primary schools will share £26,448 and two secondary schools will share £78,552.

The Royal Borough uses two steps to allocate funding. The first step awards the ‘notional SEN requirement’. This is the compulsory £6,000 per SEN pupil.

If the council’s formula used to calculate this falls short of £6,000 per pupil, money will be taken from the ‘central additional SEN Support fund’ to top it up.

In step two, whatever is left in the fund after step one will be allocated to schools where their delegated SEN budget is insufficient to meet needs.

For 2018-2019 Altwood Cof E School has been allocated £33,060 and Holyport College will receive £9,125 under step one and an additional £36,366 under step two.

The primary schools allocated extra funding are Cheapside CE Primary School, Homer First School & Nursery, Riverside Primary School and Nursery, Bisham CofE Primary and St Luke’s CE Primary School.

A spokeswoman for the Royal Borough said that ‘schools will also often receive a further ‘top-up’ for each pupil with an EHCP’.

She said: “In addition to base and top-up SEN funding, the Royal Borough provides further SEN funding called Targeted Additional Support.

“As part of our drive to make all our schools inclusive we have chosen to allocate this money to schools with the highest proportion of students with an EHCP and therefore whose resources

for all children with additional needs is more likely to be stretched.”