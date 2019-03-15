License granted for new Costcutter store in Windsor

A new convenience store in Windsor is hoping to open in early May.

Costcutter, in Springfield Road, applied for a licence to sell alcohol from 6am to 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

The application was discussed at the Royal Borough’s Licensing Panel Sub-Committee in Windsor Guildhall in January.

Several residents and Clewer East ward councillors John Bowden (Con) and Eileen Quick (Con) also raised concerns about

anti-social behaviour if the licence was granted.

Now the licence has been granted, shop owner Charul Patel says she is ‘excited’ to be serving the community when the shop opens its doors later this year.

She added on Tuesday she has experience of both retail and serving alcohol, and that staff will be relevantly trained as well.

The store will take up both of the currently empty shops and span 2,000 sq ft.

“I am very excited and would love to have the support from the local community,” Charul said.

“We are hoping to have all the services because the store size is huge. There is a small store next to it, but they do not have all the facilities. It would be a lot better for the community. We are going to be employing people as well.”

The shop will take over from CC Plumbing Supplies.