Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Wraysbury

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Wraysbury.

At about 9pm last night (Sunday) a ‘4x4 pick-up style vehicle’ was in a collision with a 35-year-old man on the B376 Wraysbury Road.

The pedestrian, from Staines, died at the scene.

The vehicle involved failed to stop and has not been recovered but the registration plate was found at the scene, police said.

A 20-year-old man from Chatham, Kent, a 21-year-old man from Gillingham, Kent, and a 19-year-old man from East Malling, Kent, have all been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remain in police custody.

Inspector Simon Hills of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Bicester, said: “I am appealing to the public that if they see a vehicle of the type described with front end damage and a missing registration plate to contact police.

“The registration plate left at the scene of the collision suggests that the vehicle is a silver Ford Ranger 4x4 double cab vehicle.

“The road was closed for several hours while officers examined the scene, and I am also appealing to anybody who has CCTV at their premises, or from any driver who may have dash-cam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43190081977.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.