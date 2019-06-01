WAM Get Involved celebrates National Volunteers Week

WAM Get Involved is celebrating National Volunteers Week with community events to encourage residents and businesses to get involved in their community.

From Saturday, June 1 to Friday, June 7 WAM Get Involved will set up information stands to spread awareness about the charities and community groups in the local area.

These stands will be in Ascot High Street on Tuesday from 11am-2pm at Sainsbury’s; the Nicholsons Centre in Maidenhead on Wednesday from 10am-2pm, and Windsor Yards on Thursday from 10am-2pm.

Ramesh Kukar, chief officer at WAM Get Involved, said: “WAM Get Involved is all about connecting community and we love Volunteers Week.

“It’s always good to meet so many residents who are keen to get more involved and to link them up with relevant charities and community groups.

“This year we are particularly looking for Good Neighbour Volunteers, who could give an hour occasionally to help someone in their area.”